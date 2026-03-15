Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Short Interest Update

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 19,478 shares, a growth of 63.1% from the February 12th total of 11,942 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,516 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 20.47% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

CBSE stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.08. 6,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958. Clough Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.79 and a 52 week high of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97.

Clough Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

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The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser. CBSE was launched on Nov 13, 2020 and is managed by Changebridge Capital.

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