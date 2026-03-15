Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $8.74 Million Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $MLCO

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCOFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 953,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.23% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1,819.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,497,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after buying an additional 5,211,263 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $35,665,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 526.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,495 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $11,095,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 160.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,806,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,035 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.70 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 27th. Texas Capital raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort destinations in Asia and Europe. The company’s portfolio spans casino gaming, hotel accommodations, retail, dining and entertainment facilities. Melco’s properties feature a mix of luxury hotels, award-winning restaurants, high-limit gaming salons and entertainment venues, catering to a broad range of leisure and business travelers.

In Macau, Melco owns and operates flagship properties including City of Dreams Macau, Altira Macau and Studio City.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

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