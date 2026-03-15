Clough Capital Partners L P Takes $1.51 Million Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the second quarter valued at about $217,344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,394,000 after acquiring an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $391,544,000 after purchasing an additional 490,127 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 458,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

lululemon athletica stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $156.64 and a 52 week high of $348.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.18 and a 200-day moving average of $182.39.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.lululemon athletica’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

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