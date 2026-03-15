Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 7,770 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises approximately 1.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

Key GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.4%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $299.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $159.36 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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