Clough Capital Partners L P Purchases New Stake in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 100.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 14.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 153,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $99.90 to $123.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their price target on Newmont from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Newmont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Newmont from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.15.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $109.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $42.93 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.28%.

More Newmont News

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.