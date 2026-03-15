Clough Capital Partners L P Has $29.84 Million Stake in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,475 shares during the period. Expand Energy makes up about 2.6% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P owned approximately 0.12% of Expand Energy worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Expand Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its position in Expand Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Expand Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expand Energy by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expand Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In other news, CEO Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. This represents a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Expand Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

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Expand Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of EXE stock opened at $107.02 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $126.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Expand Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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