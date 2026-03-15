Clough Capital Partners L P Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 36.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,369,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 338.8% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 3,690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 2,849,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $49,620,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,771,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,251,000 after buying an additional 2,389,540 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,545,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NYSE:NCLH opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a global cruise operator offering a portfolio of premium brands that includes Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. The company provides sea voyages and related onboard services such as dining, entertainment, shore excursions and destination experiences. Its fleet of modern vessels sails to more than 400 destinations across all seven continents, serving leisure travelers with itineraries ranging from short Caribbean getaways to extended world voyages.

Founded in 1966 by Knut Kloster and Ted Arison, the company pioneered the concept of “Freestyle Cruising,” which allows passengers greater flexibility in dining schedules, entertainment choices and onboard activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.