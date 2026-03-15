Clough Capital Partners L P Buys New Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NU by 166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 63.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NU by 743.6% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in NU by 694.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NU from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on NU from $18.40 to $17.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $13.88 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. On average, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

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