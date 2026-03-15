Clifford Capital Partners LLC Buys 115,593 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 823,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,593 shares during the quarter. Reynolds Consumer Products accounts for 3.5% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $20,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,197,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,643 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 163.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,156,000 after buying an additional 3,071,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,775,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,386,000 after buying an additional 409,702 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,015,000 after buying an additional 306,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 858.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,204,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after buying an additional 1,079,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

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Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 63.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REYN

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Free Report)

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc (NASDAQ: REYN) is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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