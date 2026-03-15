Clg LLC Buys 42,769 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

Clg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares during the period. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Clg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clg LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $33.57 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $53.82.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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