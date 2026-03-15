Clene’s (CLNN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

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Clene Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Clene stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Clene has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that Clene will post -5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clene

In other news, major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $66,026.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 565,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,994.40. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,329. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clene by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Clene

Here are the key news stories impacting Clene this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $48.00 price target, a very bullish valuation gap versus the current stock price that could attract speculative buying. Canaccord Buy/Price Target

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” and set a $48.00 price target, a very bullish valuation gap versus the current stock price that could attract speculative buying. Positive Sentiment: D. Boral Capital reiterated a “Buy” rating on CLNN, providing additional analyst support that may limit downside and encourage holders. D. Boral Capital Note

D. Boral Capital reiterated a “Buy” rating on CLNN, providing additional analyst support that may limit downside and encourage holders. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright published quarterly EPS forecasts for 2026 (Q1: -$0.45, Q2: -$0.48, Q3: -$0.51, Q4: -$0.45). These modelled losses keep CLNN squarely in a development-stage profile; the note is informational for forward expectations but did not change a consensus outlook materially. HC Wainwright Estimates

HC Wainwright published quarterly EPS forecasts for 2026 (Q1: -$0.45, Q2: -$0.48, Q3: -$0.51, Q4: -$0.45). These modelled losses keep CLNN squarely in a development-stage profile; the note is informational for forward expectations but did not change a consensus outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Clene reported Q4 results showing an EPS loss of ($0.88), missing the consensus of ($0.74) and signalling continued cash-burn/loss generation; revenue was nominal (about $0.08M). The earnings miss is the primary near-term negative catalyst pushing the stock down today. Company Press Release

About Clene

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Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

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