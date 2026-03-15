Clearline Capital LP Takes $995,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 201.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 157.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 156.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

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Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 2.2%

SMG stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average of $59.97. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $45.61 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The company had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Mark J. Scheiwer bought 693 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $49,507.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,032.80. This represents a 4.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $3,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,167,641 shares in the company, valued at $874,331,362.40. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is a leading developer, manufacturer and distributor of consumer lawn and garden products. The firm serves both retail and professional customers through an array of branded offerings that include lawn fertilizers, grass seed, pest and disease control solutions, plant foods and specialty products for indoor and outdoor gardening. Its portfolio spans well-known names such as Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, Ortho® and various hydroponic and specialty garden brands.

Headquartered in Marysville, Ohio, the company traces its roots to O.M.

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