Clearline Capital LP Sells 83,170 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,170 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 5.1%

MU stock opened at $426.13 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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