Clearline Capital LP Sells 57,924 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Clearline Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 169,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 57,924 shares during the quarter. Silicon Motion Technology comprises 0.7% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $16,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,856 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 71.8% during the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 372,747 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,340,000 after purchasing an additional 155,817 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 783,663 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

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Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

SIMO stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm set a $140.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Read Our Latest Report on SIMO

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

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