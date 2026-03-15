Clearline Capital LP Sells 51,412 Shares of Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Clearline Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,412 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,890,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,924,000 after purchasing an additional 598,159 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,546,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,709 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,903,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $862,722,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,316,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,653,000 after buying an additional 638,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zephirin Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 272,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $16,025,801.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 866,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,938,242.76. The trade was a 23.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 590,251 shares of company stock worth $35,311,023. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $54.26 on Friday. Baker Hughes Company has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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