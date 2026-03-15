Clearline Capital LP Sells 2,183,338 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Clearline Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 63.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,253,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183,338 shares during the period. Core Scientific makes up about 1.0% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $22,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 1,596.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 685,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 645,165 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 43.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 14,772.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 31,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 114,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Core Scientific by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $24.50 to $23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.84.

Core Scientific Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $16.49 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 6.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Core Scientific

(Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

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