Clearline Capital LP Sells 134,459 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. $MAX

Clearline Capital LP cut its position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,459 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $14,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 6.4% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 106.7% during the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Steven Yi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,623,974 shares in the company, valued at $25,583,746.50. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eugene Nonko sold 5,400 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $54,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 892,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,968,037.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,493,757. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Trading Up 1.7%

MediaAlpha stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $638.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.30.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

(Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.