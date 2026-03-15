Clearline Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,397 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up 0.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $90.51 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistra from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.40.

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Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra (NYSE: VST) is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company’s operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra’s core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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