Clearline Capital LP Purchases 17,741 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,741 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 833.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 450.0% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $131.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.15 and a 1-year high of $175.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 144.86%.

Vail Resorts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vail Resorts this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season‐long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.