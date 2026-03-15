Clearline Capital LP Invests $2.13 Million in Lamb Weston $LW

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 86.1% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 960,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,859,000 after acquiring an additional 444,328 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 19.9% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,304,000 after acquiring an additional 212,504 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 46.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,150,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,872,000 after acquiring an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

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Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 27.71%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 54.68%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, insider Jan Eli B. Craps purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,595,000. This represents a 20.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $48.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

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Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

See Also

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