Clearline Capital LP Buys Shares of 84,743 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 84,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,901,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 667.7% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.69. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.96 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 94.83%.

PepsiCo declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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