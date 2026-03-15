Clearline Capital LP Buys 46,910 Shares of Rogers Corporation $ROG

Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 346,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for 1.3% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in Rogers were worth $27,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Rogers by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the third quarter worth $3,695,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,287,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE ROG opened at $102.37 on Friday. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. Rogers had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael Reed Webb sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $106,189.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,767.39. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

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