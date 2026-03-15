Clear Street Group Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Avala Global LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $33,111,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 317.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 68,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after acquiring an additional 51,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 524,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Snowflake News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More.

Snowflake reported robust product momentum: product revenues rose to $1.22B in Q4 and management is guiding Q1 FY27 revenue growth of ~27% YoY — a clear near‑term revenue catalyst supporting upside expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More.

Analyst bullishness — Canaccord and other firms continue to show conviction (consensus target ~ $240 per the note), keeping a majority of covering analysts constructive and implying material upside versus current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More.

AI and market positioning — Multiple pieces (company research, Forbes/industry coverage, and a study highlighting India as an early GenAI adopter) reinforce Snowflake’s role as the “AI data cloud” provider, supporting longer‑term TAM expansion and customer adoption. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More.

Market interest and background analysis — Zacks and other outlets note Snowflake is a trending stock and provide refreshers on financials and use cases; useful context for traders but not immediate catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More.

Valuation debate — Analysts and commentators (e.g., Seeking Alpha) acknowledge strong growth but flag that valuation is not cheap, suggesting upside depends on execution and margin improvement. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More.

Litigation wave — Multiple law firms have filed or announced notices related to a securities class period and April 27 lead‑plaintiff deadlines; proliferation of claims raises legal and financial overhang risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — Recent Form 4 disclosures show sales by senior management and a director (including Frank Slootman and EVP Christian Kleinerman); media linked these trades to near‑term selling pressure. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

SNOW stock opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $2,199,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 471,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,650,084.90. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.77, for a total value of $41,354,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,406,527.33. The trade was a 79.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 713,732 shares of company stock valued at $144,510,676 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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