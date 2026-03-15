Clear Street Group Inc. Takes Position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 209,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,568,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 22.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 227,222 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 18.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,744,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 420,075 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,149,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 316.7% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 528,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 401,378 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMAA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank‐check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report).

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