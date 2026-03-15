Clear Street Group Inc. Takes $24.33 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 68,965 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,981,448,000 after buying an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after purchasing an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after acquiring an additional 414,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $249.32 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.28 and a fifty-two week high of $422.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 64.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. The trade was a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Adobe Delivers Record Q1 Results

Record Q1 results and AI traction — Adobe posted above‑consensus Q1 revenue and EPS and highlighted rapid AI-first ARR growth; management framed the quarter as an AI‑led acceleration, which supports the company’s long‑term revenue mix and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Adobe Q1 earnings & guidance

Guidance shows upside but raises questions — Adobe’s FY26 EPS range and Q2 outlook exceeded consensus, yet investors parsed the details (ARR cadence, freemium strategy) for sustainability before rewarding the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear.

Short‑interest figures reported inconsistently — publicly posted short data showed anomalous/zero values (NaN/0), so current short‑squeeze risk or bearish positioning is unclear. Negative Sentiment: DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Adobe agrees to pay $150 million to resolve alleged violations

DOJ settlement adds immediate cost and reputational overhang — Adobe agreed to a $150M package (roughly $75M cash + $75M in free services) to resolve claims about hard‑to‑cancel subscriptions, creating a headline liability and consumer‑facing remediation burden. Negative Sentiment: CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Shantanu Narayen Announces Decision to Transition as Adobe’s CEO

CEO succession uncertainty — Shantanu Narayen announced he will step down once a successor is named (he will remain board chair), creating near‑term leadership uncertainty at a critical time for Adobe’s AI strategy and execution. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and lower targets amplify selling — Several firms cut price targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight, citing CEO transition and mixed ARR trends, which pressured sentiment and triggered further mark‑downs. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Adobe Following Q1 Earnings

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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