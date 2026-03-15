Clear Street Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 400,000 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,652,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 165.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Oklo by 90.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oklo news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $5,475,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 202,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,842,444.80. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 840,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total value of $69,148,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,065,600. The trade was a 34.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,947,546 shares of company stock valued at $164,368,254 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oklo Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE:OKLO opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.07 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $193.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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