Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 39,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,161.00 to $1,168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $985.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,037.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $950.80. The stock has a market cap of $930.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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