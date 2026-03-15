Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KTOS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.98, for a total transaction of $792,468.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,389.96. This trade represents a 46.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $16,106,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 796,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,120,965.61. This trade represents a 20.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 579,731 shares of company stock worth $50,949,306. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Read Our Latest Report on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.78 and a 1 year high of $134.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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