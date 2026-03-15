Clear Street Group Inc. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,684,217,000 after purchasing an additional 376,904 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 943,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,412,000 after buying an additional 330,213 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 438,636.3% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 833,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,170,000 after buying an additional 833,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at about $637,806,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,813,000 after buying an additional 126,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

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Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $496.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $531.08 and its 200-day moving average is $609.33. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 52-week low of $396.41 and a 52-week high of $885.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total value of $860,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,019,028. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.01, for a total transaction of $1,070,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,588 shares in the company, valued at $29,740,135.88. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,803,095 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $610.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

Further Reading

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