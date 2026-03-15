Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $60.77 Million in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,773,000. AppLovin comprises about 0.2% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,954,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,776,000 after buying an additional 7,051,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,615,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,844,000 after buying an additional 133,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,292,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,514,000 after buying an additional 367,083 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 55.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,886,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $951,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total value of $5,000,102.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares in the company, valued at $182,097,294.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock valued at $90,662,374. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on APP. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore restated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APP

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $458.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $574.04. The stock has a market cap of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Further Reading

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