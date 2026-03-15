Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $408.76 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,240,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,763,000. Palantir Technologies comprises about 1.4% of Clear Street Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.68.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $150.95 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.81. The firm has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating‑system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government‑grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi‑year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi‑domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near‑term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall‑street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit‑taking / short‑term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit‑taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech‑credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,162.24. This trade represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock worth $140,539,043. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

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