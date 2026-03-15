Clear Street Group Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 21.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LRCX. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $212.20 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $256.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.18. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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