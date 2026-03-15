CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW) Trading Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.3090 and last traded at $0.3090. 65,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 144,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2837.
CleanSpark Inc Warrant Trading Up 8.9%
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CleanSpark Inc Warrant
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Inc Warrant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark Inc Warrant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.