CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW) Trading Up 8.9% – Still a Buy?

CleanSpark Inc Warrant (NASDAQ:CLSKW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.3090 and last traded at $0.3090. 65,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 144,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2837.

CleanSpark Inc Warrant Trading Up 8.9%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

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