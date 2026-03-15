Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 71,268 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 670,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,268 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of PM stock opened at $174.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The stock has a market cap of $271.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.12.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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