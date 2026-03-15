Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 172,102 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF $FNDX

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,781,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,102 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $73,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 91.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

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Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $27.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

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