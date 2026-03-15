Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $51,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8,937.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 963,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,225,000 after buying an additional 952,681 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $86,719,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $74,841,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 362,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 209,330 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $231,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

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Ralph Lauren Price Performance

RL opened at $330.43 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $176.61 and a 12-month high of $389.15. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Guggenheim started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $416.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $422.00 target price on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ralph Lauren

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total transaction of $16,648,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men’s neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren’s product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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