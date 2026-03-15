Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 6,866 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NiCE were worth $54,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NiCE by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in NiCE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of NiCE by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NiCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of NiCE from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on NiCE in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NiCE Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NICE stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.28. NiCE has a 1 year low of $94.65 and a 1 year high of $180.61.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $786.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.95 million. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NiCE announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NiCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

Further Reading

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