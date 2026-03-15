Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 194,730 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,730 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $90,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 211.1% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 2,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $123,001.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,142.56. This represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.67, for a total value of $868,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,633.69. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK opened at $133.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $134.12.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.41%.During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 67.41%.

Duke Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.80.

Read Our Latest Report on DUK

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company’s core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

See Also

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