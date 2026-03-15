Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 280,419 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $61,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 29,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $67,614.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,504.24. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $70,850.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 104,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.16.

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Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

ABT stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.27 and a one year high of $139.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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