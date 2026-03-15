Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,807 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $77,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.79, for a total value of $2,555,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 486,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,571.56. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $2,460,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,023,209 shares in the company, valued at $509,780,812.39. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.95.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.13%.

More Walmart News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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