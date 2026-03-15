Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $103,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.3% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,707,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%
GS stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $910.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $843.68. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.38 and a 12 month high of $984.70. The company has a market cap of $232.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34.
The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.
Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group
Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Goldman highlights that the current energy supply shock should spur investment in grid infrastructure and storage — a potential source of advisory, underwriting and asset-management fees for GS. Current energy supply shock will drive investment into grid infrastructure and storage solutions: GS
- Positive Sentiment: Several pieces note GS is deeply oversold technically and that analysts remain constructive (recent price-targets above current levels), which could support a relief rally if markets stabilize or capital-markets activity picks up. Bargain Alert: Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs Look Deeply Oversold
- Neutral Sentiment: Governance update — board member Lakshmi Mittal announced retirement. Routine board turnover can be relevant for long-term governance but is unlikely to drive immediate price action. Goldman Sachs Announces Retirement of Board Member Mittal
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman trimmed a derivative-based stake in Siemens Energy to just under 5% — a portfolio move that signals repositioning but is not a major earnings driver for GS itself. Goldman Sachs Trims Derivative-Based Stake in Siemens Energy to Just Under 5%
- Negative Sentiment: Immediate sell pressure was linked to investor worries about the stability of the private credit market after a key bank announcement — contagion concerns in private markets tend to hit large universal banks and asset managers. Why Goldman Sachs (GS) Shares Are Sliding Today
- Negative Sentiment: Goldman’s elevated oil-price forecasts and widespread supply-shock commentary (Brent near $100+ forecasts and warning of much higher spikes) have helped push Treasury yields and a risk-off tone — that environment has weighed on financials and contributed to GS’s intraday weakness. Goldman Sachs forecasts oil at $100 a barrel for March
- Negative Sentiment: Macroeconomic outlook shifts — Goldman pushed back its Fed rate-cut timeline (now expecting cuts later in the year), which, together with oil-driven inflation risk, is keeping markets cautious and depressing risk assets including bank stocks. Goldman now sees first Fed rate cut in September, not June
Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group
In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total transaction of $10,943,868.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total transaction of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Zacks Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $919.29.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.
Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.
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