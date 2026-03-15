Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 454,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

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Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2%

VSS opened at $145.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $102.76 and a 12 month high of $160.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

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