Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 27,280 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,970,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $87,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

FITB stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

Further Reading

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