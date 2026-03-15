Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $67,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 34.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,359,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 781,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after buying an additional 141,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,912,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $192.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.85. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $253.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.21.

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Key Universal Health Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Health Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $5.25 per share (enterprise value ≈ $835M). The deal expands UHS’s behavioral-health and virtual-care footprint, which could accelerate digital revenue growth and cross-sell opportunities; the purchase will be financed with borrowings under UHS’s revolver. UHS Announces Agreement to Acquire Talkspace

UHS agreed to acquire Talkspace for $5.25 per share (enterprise value ≈ $835M). The deal expands UHS’s behavioral-health and virtual-care footprint, which could accelerate digital revenue growth and cross-sell opportunities; the purchase will be financed with borrowings under UHS’s revolver. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS view for UHS (now $23.11 from $22.86) and nudged several near-term quarter estimates up (notably Q1 2026). Upward revisions to FY2026 support near-term earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Zacks Research raises FY2026 estimate

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS view for UHS (now $23.11 from $22.86) and nudged several near-term quarter estimates up (notably Q1 2026). Upward revisions to FY2026 support near-term earnings visibility versus prior forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks issued multiple small, mixed quarter-by-quarter changes (some quarters up slightly, some trimmed by cents). They also published an FY2028 estimate ($26.80) while maintaining a “Hold” rating — signaling neither a strong buy nor sell tilt from this research house. Zacks Research mixed estimate revisions

Zacks issued multiple small, mixed quarter-by-quarter changes (some quarters up slightly, some trimmed by cents). They also published an FY2028 estimate ($26.80) while maintaining a “Hold” rating — signaling neither a strong buy nor sell tilt from this research house. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed several 2027 quarter estimates and lowered FY2027 EPS to $24.74 (from $25.14). Those downward revisions reflect some near-term growth moderation expectations and could weigh on sentiment if similar cuts follow from other firms. Zacks Research lowers FY2027 estimate

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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