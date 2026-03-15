City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF $EPU

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.53% of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000.

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iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Down 2.3%

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF stock opened at $80.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $492.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

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