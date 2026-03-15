City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $489,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock opened at $214.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

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