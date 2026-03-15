City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Has $59.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 312,298 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned 1.03% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $59,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,259 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $48.49 and a 52-week high of $154.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

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