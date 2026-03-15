City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Buys 626,077 Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. $NBXG

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 297.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,077 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund comprises about 1.0% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 395,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 397,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 423,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 210,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares during the last quarter.

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Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NBXG opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

(Free Report)

The Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NYSE:NBXG) is an actively managed, closed-end fund dedicated to investing in companies driving the evolution of global connectivity infrastructure. Launched in February 2024 by Neuberger Berman, NBXG seeks total return by building a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities in firms involved in 5G networks, fiber-optic systems, satellite communications, data centers, cloud computing, and other emerging technologies that support faster and more reliable digital connections.

Under its investment strategy, NBXG allocates capital across hardware and software providers, telecommunications carriers, semiconductor manufacturers, and equipment suppliers that benefit from the rollout and expansion of next-generation networks.

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