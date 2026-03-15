Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells $134,410.08 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Free Report) EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,076,329.51. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $309.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day moving average is $74.50. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Beat-and-raise quarter: Cisco reported record Q2 revenue and EPS, with hyperscale/cloud AI orders up ~61% to $2.1B and management raising annual AI order expectations — a clear near-term revenue catalyst and reason for investor optimism. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple firms have raised ratings/targets (Evercore, Citi, Argus, etc.), which supports buying interest and helps lift the stock. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Product share gains: Dell’Oro reports Cisco edged out competitors for #1 indoor Wi‑Fi 7 revenue share in 2025 thanks to aggressive pricing — supports near-term hardware demand and competitive positioning. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Dividend raise: Cisco bumped its quarterly dividend to $0.42 (annualized $1.68), a modest positive for income buyers but not a major growth signal. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Valuation & pullback debate: Several pieces weigh whether the recent pullback makes CSCO reasonably priced — useful context for entries but mixed impact on immediate direction. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Management’s conference presentations (e.g., Morgan Stanley) reiterate networking and AI strengths — improves visibility but is informational rather than catalytic. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure: Management warned of higher memory costs and a hardware-heavy mix that could compress gross margins despite revenue growth — a key risk to near-term EPS expansion. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Recent SEC filings show EVP Thimaya Subaiya sold 1,744 shares and SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 551 shares last week; amounts are small vs. their holdings but can create short-term sentiment headwinds. Form 4 – Subaiya Form 4 – Wong

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

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