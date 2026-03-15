Circumference Group LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of Endava PLC Sponsored ADR $DAVA

Circumference Group LLC lowered its position in Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up about 2.0% of Circumference Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Circumference Group LLC owned 0.35% of Endava worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endava by 733.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Endava during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Endava by 77.0% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DAVA. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Endava from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Endava from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Endava Stock Down 1.3%

Endava stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $272.33 million, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.28. Endava PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $22.94.

Endava Company Profile

(Free Report)

Endava PLC is a publicly traded technology services company specializing in digital transformation and agile software development. The firm helps enterprise clients design, build and manage custom software solutions across industries such as financial services, payments, retail, telecommunications and media. Its service offerings span end-to-end product design, customer experience, application development, quality engineering, DevOps, automation and artificial intelligence, all delivered through agile methodologies.

Founded in 2000, Endava has grown from a small software provider into a global IT partner.

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